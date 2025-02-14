Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $251.78

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.78.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,603,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,464,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

