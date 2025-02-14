Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

