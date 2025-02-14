Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $482,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $9,280,077.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,805,654.75. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

