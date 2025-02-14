Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $254,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $202,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 39.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

MAS stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

