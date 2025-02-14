Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SYF stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

