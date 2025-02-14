Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLO opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

