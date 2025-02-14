Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 124,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

