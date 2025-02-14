Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

