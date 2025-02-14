Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after buying an additional 101,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $699.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

