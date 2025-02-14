Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,297.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,341.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

