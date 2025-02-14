Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,509,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,422,000 after buying an additional 315,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,206,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

