Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Roku by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roku by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

