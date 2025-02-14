Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.