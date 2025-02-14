Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total value of $2,620,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,965,657.14. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $517.03 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

