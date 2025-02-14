Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,123,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.