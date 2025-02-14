Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

