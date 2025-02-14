Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,438 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.45 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

