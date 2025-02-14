Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

