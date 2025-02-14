Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $119.35 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

