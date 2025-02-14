Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after buying an additional 90,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $360.44 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.50 and its 200 day moving average is $386.35.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

