Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.