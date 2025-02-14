Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $38.87 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $39.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

