Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

