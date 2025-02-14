Avid Wealth Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

