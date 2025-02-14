B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMKR

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.