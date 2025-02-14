BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,716,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total transaction of $14,194,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $728.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $636.47 and its 200-day moving average is $580.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $729.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

