Benchmark Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Onsemi by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

