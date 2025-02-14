BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

