Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 633,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,792,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,930,000 after acquiring an additional 467,146 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

