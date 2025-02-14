Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

