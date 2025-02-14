CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CDW alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 50.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $187.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.43 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.