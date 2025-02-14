Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

