Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

