Choreo LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.32. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

