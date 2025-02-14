Choreo LLC Increases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

