Choreo LLC Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after buying an additional 900,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 601,234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,659,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CM stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6912 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

