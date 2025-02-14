Choreo LLC Sells 262 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $70,562,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $32,093,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.32 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

