Choreo LLC Sells 704 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ES opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

