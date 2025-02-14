Choreo LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

