Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $66.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

