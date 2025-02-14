Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Confluent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

