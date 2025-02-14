Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Confluent Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 541,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $16,428,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,140,391.68. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Confluent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

