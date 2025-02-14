Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Confluent Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

