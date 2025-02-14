Contrasting Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Magna International and Proliance International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 12 6 0 2.26 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magna International currently has a consensus target price of $50.24, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Proliance International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $42.80 billion 0.26 $1.21 billion $3.74 10.60 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magna International and Proliance International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.52% 11.88% 4.48% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magna International beats Proliance International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Proliance International

(Get Free Report)

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

