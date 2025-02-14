CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

CRSP opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

