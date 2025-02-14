D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 259,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVDA stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

