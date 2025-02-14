DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

