DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,105. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DoorDash by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in DoorDash by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 65.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

