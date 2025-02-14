DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.