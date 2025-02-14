DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $205.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -456.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,105. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

